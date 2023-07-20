American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$193.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.33. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.