RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

