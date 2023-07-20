Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

SAWLF stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

