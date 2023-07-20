Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 3.2 %

CWXZF opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

