West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

