West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of WFG opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
