PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 139.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRV.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

