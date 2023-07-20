National Bankshares Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.33. The firm has a market cap of C$119.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

