Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE HBM opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.16 and a one year high of C$8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

