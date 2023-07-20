Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.
About Sienna Senior Living
