Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

