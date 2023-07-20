True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

