Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

