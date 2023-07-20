Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

