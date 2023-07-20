Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.72. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $483.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.