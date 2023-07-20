Regions Financial (RF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

