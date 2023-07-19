Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,967 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $192.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

