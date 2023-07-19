Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $260,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

