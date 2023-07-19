Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

