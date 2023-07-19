Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 397 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

