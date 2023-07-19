McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

