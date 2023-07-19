Invst LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.