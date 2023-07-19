Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,385 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of WM opened at $166.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

