Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $553.59 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.90 and a 200-day moving average of $501.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

