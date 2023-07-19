Simmons Bank Has $455,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day moving average is $218.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

