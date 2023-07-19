Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.04.

NYSE V opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

