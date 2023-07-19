Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

