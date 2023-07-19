Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

