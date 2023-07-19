Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

ANSS stock opened at $348.98 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

