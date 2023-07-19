Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

