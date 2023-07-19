Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

