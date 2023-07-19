Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 337,027 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

