Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,881 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.