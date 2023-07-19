Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 646,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $145,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

