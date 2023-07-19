Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 35 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $462.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

