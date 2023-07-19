Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

