Capital Planning LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

