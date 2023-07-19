Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

