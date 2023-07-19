Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

