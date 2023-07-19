Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $12,962,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

JKHY opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

