Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,780 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.