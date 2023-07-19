iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

