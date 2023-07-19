Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.