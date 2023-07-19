Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.76. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

