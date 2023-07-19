Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $394.20 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $411.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.04. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.