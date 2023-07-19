Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 283,756 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

