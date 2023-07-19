Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $442.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.