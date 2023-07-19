Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.20 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average of $227.48.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.