Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

