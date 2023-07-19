Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 78,080 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,080 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after purchasing an additional 708,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

