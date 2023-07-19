First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

